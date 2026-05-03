Delhi: Massive fire in Shahdara building leaves 9 dead

Delhi Police confirmed that 10 to 15 residents were rescued from the building during firefighting and evacuation operations. Two people who suffered minor injuries were taken to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for treatment. According to ANI, a resident speculated that an air conditioner blast may have caused the fire, saying, "A blast in the AC triggered the fire... Around 12-15 were rescued."

Ongoing investigation

Cause of fire yet to be officially ascertained

The cause of the fire remains unknown, but a preliminary inquiry has been launched to determine the circumstances of this tragic incident. The bodies of those who lost their lives have been recovered and handed over to the Delhi Police crime team for further investigation. Visuals from the scene showed that parts of the building were charred, and smoke was billowing from its top floor.