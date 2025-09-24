Next Article
Delhi: 9-year-old boy, 7-year-old sister found dead in local pond
In southwest Delhi's Jharoda Kalan, a nine-year-old boy and his seven-year-old sister were found dead in a pond at Baba Haridas Mandir on Monday.
The kids had gone missing while playing by the temple, and their mom reported them missing after they did not return.
Family recently moved to locality after floods
Police teams searched the area, checked CCTV footage, and eventually found the siblings' bodies in a local pond.
The family had only recently moved to Jharoda Kalan after floods forced them out of their old home.
A post-mortem is planned as police continue to investigate what happened.