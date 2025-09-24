Delhi: 9-year-old boy, 7-year-old sister found dead in local pond India Sep 24, 2025

In southwest Delhi's Jharoda Kalan, a nine-year-old boy and his seven-year-old sister were found dead in a pond at Baba Haridas Mandir on Monday.

The kids had gone missing while playing by the temple, and their mom reported them missing after they did not return.