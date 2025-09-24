Kolkata rain damages Durga Puja pandals, Mahalaya just days away

Local markets also counting losses

Restoration is tough with power cuts in affected areas. Santoshpur Lake Pally lost some of its art replicas, while Hatibagan Nabin Pally suffered major damage—organizers aren't sure they'll be ready for the festivities.

Local markets like Hatibagan are also counting losses from water-damaged goods.

Even with delays, organizers are asking everyone to pitch in and keep the festive mood alive, highlighting the city's resilience in bouncing back together.