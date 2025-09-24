Delhi man strangles uncle over property dispute
A 45-year-old man in Delhi's Ranjeet Nagar admitted to strangling his 72-year-old uncle after a heated argument about their family home.
Neeraj Thapar called the police himself on Monday, leading to his immediate arrest when officers arrived at the scene.
The case is now being handled by Central District Police.
Details of the incident
The conflict started with a property dispute. Thapar had been living in the house that once belonged to his late father, but it was legally inherited by his aunts.
His uncle, Arun Kapoor—a property dealer—came over to talk about Thapar's living situation and reportedly threatened eviction during their argument.
After the incident, Thapar called an aunt in Chandigarh and confessed what happened.
Family tensions and financial stress are believed to have played a role, according to details shared by relatives, as investigations continue.