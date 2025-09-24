Delhi man strangles uncle over property dispute

Details of the incident

The conflict started with a property dispute. Thapar had been living in the house that once belonged to his late father, but it was legally inherited by his aunts.

His uncle, Arun Kapoor—a property dealer—came over to talk about Thapar's living situation and reportedly threatened eviction during their argument.

After the incident, Thapar called an aunt in Chandigarh and confessed what happened.

Family tensions and financial stress are believed to have played a role, according to details shared by relatives, as investigations continue.