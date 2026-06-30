Delhi ACB files FIR over ₹600cr DGHS procurement scam
Delhi's Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) has filed an FIR over a massive ₹600 crore scam in the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), where officials and suppliers reportedly teamed up to inflate prices for medicines, surgical supplies, and equipment.
The whole thing came to light after a vigilance complaint flagged some seriously questionable purchases.
Vatsala Aggarwal, Vijay Kumar Ranga arrested
Former DGHS Director General Vatsala Aggarwal and another senior official, Vijay Kumar Ranga, have already been arrested, with more suspects under the scanner.
Investigators found things like X-ray machines bought for more than three times their actual price, and even basic ORS sachets sold to the government at about seven times their real cost.
The probe is now digging into paperwork to trace who else was involved and how such huge markups slipped through.