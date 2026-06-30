Delhi ACB files FIR over ₹600cr DGHS procurement scam

Vatsala Aggarwal, Vijay Kumar Ranga arrested

Former DGHS Director General Vatsala Aggarwal and another senior official, Vijay Kumar Ranga, have already been arrested, with more suspects under the scanner.

Investigators found things like X-ray machines bought for more than three times their actual price, and even basic ORS sachets sold to the government at about seven times their real cost.

The probe is now digging into paperwork to trace who else was involved and how such huge markups slipped through.