Delhi acid attack survivor left disheartened after court acquits accused India Dec 25, 2025

A Delhi court has acquitted three men accused of attacking Shaheen Malik with acid back in 2009, leaving her feeling let down by the justice system.

The attack, which stemmed from workplace rivalry, caused her severe injuries and vision loss.

After 25 surgeries, Malik shared, "Today I feel defeated—not because I survived an acid attack but because the system could not deliver justice."