Delhi acid attack survivor left disheartened after court acquits accused
India
A Delhi court has acquitted three men accused of attacking Shaheen Malik with acid back in 2009, leaving her feeling let down by the justice system.
The attack, which stemmed from workplace rivalry, caused her severe injuries and vision loss.
After 25 surgeries, Malik shared, "Today I feel defeated—not because I survived an acid attack but because the system could not deliver justice."
Malik's fight for survivors continues
Despite this setback, Malik remains committed to helping others. She started the Brave Souls Foundation to support over 300 fellow survivors with medical care and counseling.
While she worries this verdict might discourage other victims from speaking up, she plans to appeal and keep pushing for real change.