Delhi to private schools: Set up fee regulation committees by January

Why does it matter?

With about 37 lakh students in Delhi's private schools, sudden or unfair fee hikes can really hit families hard.

By setting up these committees—and making their member lists public—Delhi hopes to keep fee decisions open and accountable.

If there's a disagreement over fees, the committee must sort it out within 30 days or pass it up the chain for quick resolution.

Schools are required to comply with these rules as per government directives.

For students and parents alike, this is meant to make school fees less stressful and way more predictable.