Off-duty pilot assaults passenger at Delhi airport, faces police case
At Delhi's IGI Airport on December 19, an off-duty Air India Express pilot, Captain Virender Sejwal, allegedly assaulted a passenger, Ankit Dewan, after Dewan questioned staff about queue cutting.
Dewan's face was bloodied and his seven-year-old daughter left shaken by the incident.
What happened next
Dewan posted photos of his injuries on X (formerly Twitter), sparking outrage.
Police registered a case against Sejwal for assault and intimidation; Dewan's medical report confirmed a nasal fracture.
Air India Express took Sejwal off duty and launched an inquiry. Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Ministry ordered official investigations—and Sejwal filed a counter-complaint claiming Dewan started the altercation.
The situation is still being investigated from both sides.