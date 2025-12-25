India just pulled off a major submarine missile test
India has successfully launched its K-4 ballistic missile from the nuclear-powered submarine INS Arighaat in the Bay of Bengal.
This missile can hit targets up to 3,500km away and carry a hefty two-tonne nuclear payload, making it a big deal for India's defense setup.
The test happened on Tuesday and is part of India's efforts to keep its nuclear deterrent strong at sea.
Why this matters for India's defense future
Sources say this test fits right into India's long-term security goals, showing steady progress in underwater capabilities.
Submarines like INS Arighaat (commissioned in 2024) and the earlier INS Arihant are key to India's "no first-use" nuclear policy—meaning they only use nukes if attacked first.
Looking ahead, bigger submarines are on track for launch by 2026 and 2028, keeping India's defenses modern and ready.