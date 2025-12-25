India just pulled off a major submarine missile test India Dec 25, 2025

India has successfully launched its K-4 ballistic missile from the nuclear-powered submarine INS Arighaat in the Bay of Bengal.

This missile can hit targets up to 3,500km away and carry a hefty two-tonne nuclear payload, making it a big deal for India's defense setup.

The test happened on Tuesday and is part of India's efforts to keep its nuclear deterrent strong at sea.