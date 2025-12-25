Next Article
Greater Noida: First-year BTech student dies by suicide
India
A 19-year-old BTech student from Bihar was found dead in his Greater Noida hostel room on Tuesday.
His roommate and hostel staff discovered him and called the police, but he was declared dead at the hospital.
A suicide note left behind pointed to struggles with academic pressure and worries about being a financial burden on his family.
What we know so far
The note, addressed to his parents, expressed regret over not doing well in studies and fear of failing again. He also shared that he didn't want to add to his family's financial stress.
Police are investigating further, waiting for post-mortem results before taking next steps.
The student lived in a private hostel near Delhi Technical Campus and shared a room with another student.