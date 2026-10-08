Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat accused of sexual harassment by journalists
India
Delhi ACP Vivek Bhagat is facing serious sexual harassment allegations from three women journalists at recent protests against the chief election commissioner.
The accusations surfaced on October 3, 2026, while police were managing the crowd.
Surprisingly, Bhagat was promoted just two days later, even as questions about his conduct were being raised.
Vivek Bhagat promotion paused amid probe
The journalists say they couldn't file a complaint at the scene because things were so chaotic.
The Press Club of India has criticized the police response and is calling for swift action.
After Bhagat himself requested it, his promotion was paused, following an earlier government order, and now the Crime Branch is investigating.