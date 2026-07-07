Delhi adds 300 electric busses under Electric Vehicles Policy 2026
India
Delhi's bus scene is getting a fresh upgrade: 300 new electric busses have hit the streets, flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at R.K. Puram.
This move is part of Delhi's push for cleaner air and better public transport under the Electric Vehicles Policy 2026.
About 4,800 electric busses in Delhi
With these new electric busses, Delhi now has about 4,800 electric busses out of a total fleet of 7,000.
All new city busses are now required to be electric, helping cut down pollution and making daily commutes smoother.
The rollout is backed by the Centre's PM E-Drive initiative.