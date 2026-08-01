Delhi adds MP or MLA recommendation for Lakshmi Yojana applications
Applying for the Delhi Lakshmi Yojana just got a new step: now, you'll need a recommendation letter from your area's MP or MLA.
The government says this is to make sure only genuinely eligible women get the benefit, as public reps will help verify applications.
This move could also shrink the number of people who qualify.
Lakshmi Yojana eligibility, documents, exclusions
The scheme gives ₹2,500 each month to the eldest woman (aged 21 to 60) in families earning under ₹2.5 lakh per year, if she, her husband, or her parents have lived in Delhi for at least 10 years.
You'll need your Aadhaar, voter ID, and proof of address and age to apply.
But there are some dealbreakers: women with more than three kids, women with a criminal record, and families owning a four-wheeler or using over 2,400 units of electricity yearly aren't eligible.
Registration kicks off August 1!