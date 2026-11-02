Delhi air hazardous while Murasu nears Nellore and Narsapur
Delhi-NCR is seeing dry, pleasant weather with temperatures around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius, but air quality is still stuck in the "hazardous" zone in places like New Delhi and Ghaziabad.
Meanwhile, Cyclone Murasu is picking up speed over the Bay of Bengal and could make landfall near Andhra Pradesh's Nellore and Narsapur around midnight on November 2, 2026, or during the early hours of November 3, 2026.
IMD warns Murasu 100-110km/h winds
IMD says Murasu could turn into a severe storm with sustained winds of 100 to 110km/h and gusts reaching up to 120km/h, and bring very heavy rain.
Coastal Andhra districts (Nellore, Prakasam, Guntur, Krishna) are on high alert for possible damage.
Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur will remain closed on Monday, November 2, as a precaution.
The cyclone may also bring heavy rain to Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema after landfall.