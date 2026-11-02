Delhi air hazardous while Murasu nears Nellore and Narsapur

Delhi-NCR is seeing dry, pleasant weather with temperatures around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius, but air quality is still stuck in the "hazardous" zone in places like New Delhi and Ghaziabad.

Meanwhile, Cyclone Murasu is picking up speed over the Bay of Bengal and could make landfall near Andhra Pradesh's Nellore and Narsapur around midnight on November 2, 2026, or during the early hours of November 3, 2026.