Delhi air hits poor AQI 227 1st time this year
India
Delhi's air just slipped into the poor zone for the first time this year, with Wednesday's AQI hitting 227.
Cooler temperatures and barely there winds are trapping more pollution, and some spots like Jahangirpuri and Pusa have it even worse: AQI there is over 300 (very poor).
Dr Tushar Grover urges eye protection
Bad air isn't just about breathing: it can mess with your eyes, causing redness, burning, itching, or watering.
Dr. Tushar Grover says fine particulate matter in the air can irritate the ocular surface, disrupt the tear film, and worsen existing dry eye disease or allergic conjunctivitis.
His advice: try to stay indoors when you can, use wraparound glasses outside, and go for preservative-free eye drops if your eyes feel irritated.