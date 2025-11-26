Next Article
Delhi air pollution: Supreme Court steps in on school closures
India
Delhi's air quality has gotten so bad that the Supreme Court is now involved.
After a local group pushed for schools to shut down because of health risks, the court called out both Delhi's education officials and the central government for not responding—even though they were served legal notices back in September.
What happens next?
The court wants answers fast.
The court was informed that schools were closed during similar pollution spikes before, but nothing has been done this year.
Now, Delhi's Education Secretary must show up in court on December 1, and everyone involved needs to file their responses by then.