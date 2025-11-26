Newlywed woman dies in road accident in Punjab
Just days after their wedding, 21-year-old Amardeep Kaur lost her life in a car crash on the Manupur-Balara road in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.
She and her husband, Gurmukh Singh (also 21), were heading home from her parental house when their car hit a tree—just two kilometers from their village.
Singh survived but is in critical condition at Government Hospital, Chandigarh.
Early reports suggest overspeeding might have been the cause.
What happened and what's next?
The accident happened around 9pm on Tuesday. Locals heard the crash and rushed to help before police arrived to pull both out of the wrecked car.
Sadly, Kaur was declared dead at the hospital; Singh is still fighting for his life.
Police are waiting for Singh's statement and a technical check of the car to figure out exactly what went wrong.