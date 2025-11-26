President Murmu to attend Navy Day celebrations in Kerala
On December 3, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the Indian Navy's big showcase on Shankumugham Beach, Thiruvananthapuram.
Expect some serious action—frontline ships, submarines, and aircraft will put on a coordinated demo.
The event highlights India's push for self-reliance in defense and shows how the Navy helps keep things stable across the Indian Ocean.
Why should you care?
It's not just another parade—this is about showing off real skills and tech that help protect India's coasts.
With President Murmu attending and Kerala giving full support (even rebuilding part of the beach for it), it's a proud moment for both the Navy and anyone interested in what keeps our seas safe.
If you like seeing teamwork in action or want to know how India handles security at sea, this one's worth your attention!