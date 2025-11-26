Delhi: GRAP-3 restrictions revoked; check what's allowed, what's not

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region . The decision comes after a marginal improvement in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 327 on Wednesday. However, forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predict that air quality is likely to remain "very poor" in the coming days.

Policy update Stage III lifted, stricter measures under Stages I and II The CAQM's Sub-Committee has decided to revoke its November 11 order, which invoked Stage III, applicable for "severe" air quality. However, construction and demolition sites that were shut down for violations will remain closed unless permitted by the Commission. Measures under GRAP Stage I and II will be intensified as per the Commission's directives.

Enforcement focus Stricter enforcement of GRAP measures across NCR All agencies in the National Capital Region have been directed to strictly enforce Stage I and II measures. This includes a close watch on air quality to prevent it from slipping back into "severe" categories. Authorities have been asked to intensify enforcement under these stages while keeping a close watch on the region's air quality.

SC approval Supreme Court approves changes to GRAP The Supreme Court has approved changes to the GRAP, allowing stricter measures to be implemented sooner as pollution levels rise. Under the new system, Stage 4 measures are now applicable under Stage 3 when AQI reaches 301-400. This includes operating offices at 50% staff strength and work-from-home for central government offices. Similarly, staggered government office timings will now kick in when AQI enters the 201-300 band.

Pollution update Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' Despite the revocation of Stage III restrictions, officials have warned that winter continues to be a tough season due to adverse weather conditions. A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Wednesday morning with an average AQI of 337 at 7:00am. The India Gate area recorded an AQI of 358, while Ghazipur recorded an AQI of 363.