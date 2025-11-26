Delhi: GRAP-3 restrictions revoked; check what's allowed, what's not
What's the story
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has revoked the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage III restrictions in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The decision comes after a marginal improvement in air quality, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 327 on Wednesday. However, forecasts from the India Meteorological Department and Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology predict that air quality is likely to remain "very poor" in the coming days.
Policy update
Stage III lifted, stricter measures under Stages I and II
The CAQM's Sub-Committee has decided to revoke its November 11 order, which invoked Stage III, applicable for "severe" air quality. However, construction and demolition sites that were shut down for violations will remain closed unless permitted by the Commission. Measures under GRAP Stage I and II will be intensified as per the Commission's directives.
Enforcement focus
Stricter enforcement of GRAP measures across NCR
All agencies in the National Capital Region have been directed to strictly enforce Stage I and II measures. This includes a close watch on air quality to prevent it from slipping back into "severe" categories. Authorities have been asked to intensify enforcement under these stages while keeping a close watch on the region's air quality.
SC approval
Supreme Court approves changes to GRAP
The Supreme Court has approved changes to the GRAP, allowing stricter measures to be implemented sooner as pollution levels rise. Under the new system, Stage 4 measures are now applicable under Stage 3 when AQI reaches 301-400. This includes operating offices at 50% staff strength and work-from-home for central government offices. Similarly, staggered government office timings will now kick in when AQI enters the 201-300 band.
Pollution update
Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor'
Despite the revocation of Stage III restrictions, officials have warned that winter continues to be a tough season due to adverse weather conditions. A thick layer of smog enveloped Delhi on Wednesday morning with an average AQI of 337 at 7:00am. The India Gate area recorded an AQI of 358, while Ghazipur recorded an AQI of 363.
Announcement
Classroom learning in schools, offices to function at full strength
Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said in a video statement that while GRAP-3 restrictions have been removed, the capital will remain under GRAP-2 guidelines. "Accordingly, the 50% work-from-home arrangement for government offices has been withdrawn, and the hybrid mode being followed in schools has also been discontinued," he said. Moreover, non-essential construction activities, operation of stone crushers, mining work, and the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles in Delhi are now allowed.