Delhi air quality at AQI 232, vehicles top source
Delhi's air quality dropped again on Wednesday, with the AQI reaching 232, solidly in the "poor" range and up from 204 just a day before.
Cars and other vehicles are the top source of fine particle pollution right now, making up about a quarter of what's in the air.
Delhi AQI to worsen Friday
The Air Quality Early Warning System said Delhi's AQI would remain "poor" on Thursday before slipping into the "very poor" category on Friday.
Besides traffic, burning biomass (like crop residue) and waste are also big contributors.
With Diwali traffic spikes and less wind to clear things out, officials are warning that unfavorable weather could hamper pollutant dispersion.