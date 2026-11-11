Delhi air quality eases to 'poor' with no severe readings
Delhi's air has improved a bit: AQI dropped to "poor" on Wednesday, instead of the usual "very poor" or "severe."
Out of 59 monitoring spots across Delhi, none hit "severe" levels this time. Still, nearly half the stations showed "very poor" air.
Air quality is expected to improve further in the next few days due to an increase in wind speed.
CPCB clarifies Delhi AQI, fog forecast
The CPCB cleared up confusion over AQI differences, saying it's just different ways of measuring (not mistakes).
Weather-wise, expect foggy or misty mornings from November 11 to 16 and comfy temps: highs around 28 to 29 degrees Celsius and lows near 14 to 16 degrees Celsius.
No major weather alerts are on the horizon, so conditions should stay steady for now.