Delhi air quality expected poor for almost a week
Heads up, Delhi! Starting Monday, the city's air is expected to slip into the "poor" category and stay that way for almost a week.
Greater Noida has already hit a worrying AQI of 220, while Delhi is moving from "moderate" toward "poor."
The deterioration is being attributed to dry weather, slow wind speeds and local emissions, with farm fires as one contributing factor.
Farm fires, emissions doubled Delhi AQI
On Sunday, October 18 alone, there were 208 farm fires across seven states: Punjab led with more than half of them.
Add in emissions from traffic and construction dust, plus slow winds and dry weather, and you get a big jump in pollution levels: Delhi's AQI more than doubled over the weekend.
With satellite monitoring tracking these sources closely, officials are using it to support enforcement measures.