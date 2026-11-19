Delhi air quality hits AQI 502 after GRAP Stage-III revocation
Delhi's air quality just took a nosedive, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to a staggering 502, way past the "hazardous" mark.
This spike happened only days after authorities revoked GRAP Stage-III restrictions, leaving the capital's deteriorating air quality a concern.
PM10 10 times WHO safe limit
Pollution particles (PM10) are now 10 times higher than what the World Health Organization says is safe, putting everyone's health at risk.
The recent revocation of GRAP Stage-III restrictions was dropped too soon, and with winter weather trapping all that pollution close to the ground, things have quickly spiraled.
The onset of winter brings this same crisis back as stable air conditions trap pollutants near the surface.