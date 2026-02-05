Delhi air quality improves to 'poor' category
India
Good news for Delhi—air quality got a bit better on Thursday, with the AQI dropping to 241 (that's 'poor,' but still an improvement from yesterday's 'very poor' 339).
Most parts of the city saw air in the 'poor' range, while a few spots managed to hit 'moderate.'
IMD forecast for today, upcoming days
Thursday was slightly warmer than usual at 23.9°C, and minimum temps ranged from a chilly 8.2°C in Palam to about 10°C elsewhere.
Looking ahead, IMD says Friday will bring similar temps and some morning fog.
The best part? Air quality is expected to improve further into the 'moderate' category by Friday and stay that way till February 8.