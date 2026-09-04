Delhi air quality improves to satisfactory with AQI 71 today
India
Good news for Delhi: air quality has actually improved, landing in the satisfactory zone with an air quality index (AQI) of 71 today.
Just a few days ago, it was at 113 (moderate), and it's been steadily dropping since September 1.
Ashwary Tiwari credits weather, warns haze
Turns out, stronger winds and some rain helped clear out the pollution, according to founder of Indiametsky Weather Ashwary Tiwari.
But heads up: with less rain expected this month and pollution season around the corner, things could get hazy again soon.