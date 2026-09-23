Delhi air quality index jumps to 151 from 118 post-monsoon
India
Delhi's air is getting worse post-monsoon, with the AQI jumping to 151 from 118 in just a few days.
Less rain and warmer weather are making it harder for pollution to clear out, and officials expect things to get even hazier as we head deeper into the season.
Delhi November pollution plan faces delays
To fight the smog, Delhi plans to roll out its winter pollution control plan starting in November: think fewer cars on the road and more people working from home.
But there are hiccups: hundreds of anti-smog guns still need to be bought, roadwork deadlines are looming, and a new toll system at city entry points isn't ready yet.
All these delays could make it tougher to keep Delhi's air breathable this winter.