Delhi air quality poor at AQI 244, GRAP Stage One
Delhi's air quality just dipped into the "Poor" zone (AQI 244), so the city has kicked off Stage One of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) for the first time this season.
The move is all about getting ahead of seasonal pollution and keeping things breathable for everyone.
Delhi bans diesel 10+ gasoline 15+
If you drive a diesel car over 10 years old or a gasoline one older than 15 years, it is now officially off the roads.
Roadside food stalls and commercial kitchens cannot use coal or wood as fuel anymore.
Construction sites have to sprinkle water to keep dust down, and burning garbage is a big no-go from here on out.
Plus, there are tighter rules for handling biomedical waste, so everyone needs to step up their game.
Authorities across Delhi-NCR to enforce GRAP
District officials, pollution boards, and local bodies are in charge of enforcing these new rules across Delhi-NCR.
Several enforcement actions will be taken under GRAP 1 by district administrations, pollution control boards, and municipal bodies.