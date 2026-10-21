Delhi air quality poor at AQI 244, GRAP Stage One

If you drive a diesel car over 10 years old or a gasoline one older than 15 years, it is now officially off the roads.

Roadside food stalls and commercial kitchens cannot use coal or wood as fuel anymore.

Construction sites have to sprinkle water to keep dust down, and burning garbage is a big no-go from here on out.

Plus, there are tighter rules for handling biomedical waste, so everyone needs to step up their game.