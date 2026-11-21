Delhi air quality slips to poor again at AQI 278
Delhi's air quality has taken a hit again, slipping into the "poor" zone with an average AQI of 278.
Cooler weather isn't helping: the minimum temperature dropped to 12.2 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, which is below normal for this time of year and making pollution worse.
Delhi reports 25 very poor locations
Out of 57 locations tracked, 25 reported "very poor" air on Saturday, November 21. The worst was at DTU station, where AQI shot up to 369 by morning.
Other areas also saw chilly lows (Ayanagar dipped to just 11.5 degrees Celsius), which coincided with worsening air pollution across Delhi.