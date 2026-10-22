Delhi air quality spikes after Dussehra effigy burnings, AQI 245
India
Delhi's air got a lot worse on October 20, 2026, right after Dussehra celebrations.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) jumped from 179 to a season-high of 245, and the Central Pollution Control Board's data showed a rise that the article attributed mainly to effigy burnings, especially since other nights with similar weather didn't see this spike.
Delhi PM2.5 peaked at 346
PM2.5 levels also shot up that night, peaking at 346 around 2am while traffic stayed about the same.
The good news: things cleared up by the next afternoon.
This isn't new for Delhi; past years have seen similar pollution jumps during Dussehra, showing how these festive traditions keep affecting the city's air.