Delhi air quality worsens to AQI 464 ahead of Diwali
Delhi's air quality has dropped fast, with air quality index (AQI) numbers jumping from 124 to a worrying 464 in just a few days.
This puts the city at dangerously high levels right as Diwali approaches, and forecasts indicate things could get worse with festival celebrations.
Dry weather traps pollution near ground
After some rain gave brief relief in late October, dry weather let pollution from cars, factories, and burning waste build up quickly.
Weak winds aren't helping: pollutants are getting trapped near the ground.
Plus, smoke drifting in from farm fires in Punjab and Pakistan is making things even tougher for Delhi's air.
Delhi activates Stage II GRAP
Officials have activated Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to try to keep things from getting worse and protect public health.
Still, with Diwali around the corner, staying safe and aware is key.