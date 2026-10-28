Delhi air quality worsens to poor, AQI rises to 229
Delhi's air took a hit on Wednesday, slipping from moderate to poor after just four days of relief.
The city's air quality index, or AQI, jumped to 229, and some spots like Vivek Vihar saw even worse numbers at 316.
In total, 41 monitoring stations reported poor air, so if you're heading out, you might want to keep that mask handy.
Transport tops emissions, weather trapping pollution
Transport was the top polluter this time, making up nearly a fifth of emissions, with energy and industry also playing a part.
Weather isn't helping much either: cloudy skies and moderate rain on Thursday, followed by thunderstorms with rain on Friday, are coming up, but low wind speeds mean pollution will likely stick around.
Forecasts suggest air quality could stay moderate from October 29 to October 31 but may dip again if these conditions continue.