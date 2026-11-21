Delhi air returns to 'very poor' with AIIMS AQI 369
Delhi's air is back in the danger zone, with AIIMS recording a worrying AQI of 369 on Saturday, officially "very poor. "
Several spots across the city, like Chandni Chowk and Wazirpur, also landed in this category, making it tough to ignore just how bad things have gotten.
Rekha Gupta urges stricter dust control
The city's overall AQI sits at 279 ("poor"), even after pollution restrictions were eased and schools reopened.
To tackle the spike, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has called for stricter dust control (think more road cleaning and tighter checks on construction sites) to help clear the air.