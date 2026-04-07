Delhi Airport acknowledges terminal community dogs under regular veterinary care

Terminal dog Dholu disappearance sparks debate

The disappearance of Dholu, a well-known terminal dog last seen on March 26, has sparked lots of conversation on social media.

Some claim Dholu was tied up and moved from Terminal 1 on April 2, with videos adding to the buzz.

While animal lovers are calling for stricter rules and safer relocation for these dogs, others say their habitats should be respected.

The airport hopes Dholu is found safe soon.