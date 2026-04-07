Delhi Airport acknowledges terminal community dogs under regular veterinary care
India
Delhi Airport has acknowledged that several community dogs live across its terminals, and says they're under regular veterinary care.
This update follows a recent incident where a brown dog bit two people.
Airport staff quickly stepped in, handled the situation, and made sure the dog was back in its usual area.
Terminal dog Dholu disappearance sparks debate
The disappearance of Dholu, a well-known terminal dog last seen on March 26, has sparked lots of conversation on social media.
Some claim Dholu was tied up and moved from Terminal 1 on April 2, with videos adding to the buzz.
While animal lovers are calling for stricter rules and safer relocation for these dogs, others say their habitats should be respected.
The airport hopes Dholu is found safe soon.