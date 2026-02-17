Delhi airport delays runway closure by a week: Here's why
Delhi's main airport has pushed back the closure of its third runway, originally set for February 16, 2026.
Regulatory paperwork is taking longer than planned, so the shutdown will happen in the coming week instead.
The runway will get a major upgrade and should reopen by early July.
The runway is getting resurfaced and upgraded
The 18-year-old runway (commissioned in 2008) is getting resurfaced, plus new tech like an upgraded landing system and a Rapid Exit Taxiway to boost safety and speed things up during peak hours.
Even with one runway out of action, daily flights will barely dip—from 1,520 to 1,514—so travel plans shouldn't be thrown off.
DIAL's CEO says this project is key for keeping up with global safety standards and smooth operations are expected thanks to solid teamwork between airlines and air traffic control.