Delhi airport delays runway closure by a week: Here's why

The runway is getting resurfaced and upgraded

The 18-year-old runway (commissioned in 2008) is getting resurfaced, plus new tech like an upgraded landing system and a Rapid Exit Taxiway to boost safety and speed things up during peak hours.

Even with one runway out of action, daily flights will barely dip—from 1,520 to 1,514—so travel plans shouldn't be thrown off.

DIAL's CEO says this project is key for keeping up with global safety standards and smooth operations are expected thanks to solid teamwork between airlines and air traffic control.