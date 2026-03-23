Delhi airport only Indian entry in top 30 global rankings
Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) just landed at 28th place in the Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026, making it the only Indian airport in the global top 30.
The rankings, published in March 2026, come from a massive seven-month survey where travelers from over 100 countries rated things like facilities and overall vibe.
IGI also ranked 3rd worldwide among mega airports
Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) jumped four spots from last year (32nd to 28th), and now sits third worldwide among airports handling over 70 million passengers a year, up from eighth.
It has retained its title as Best Airport in India and South Asia. For staff friendliness, it snagged second place regionally, and globally it's seventh-best for layovers.
Other big Indian airports didn't make as much noise: Bengaluru ranked 41st, Hyderabad was 43rd, and Mumbai came in at 66th.