Delhi airport Terminal 3 halts FASTag parking after operator misuse
Delhi Airport's Terminal 3 has temporarily halted FASTag-based parking payments after the system was misused by the parking operator to control vehicle entry, instead of just collecting fees.
The Indian Highway Management Company Limited (IHMCL) stepped in and told the bank handling these payments to halt this practice, warning that failing to comply could result in penalties.
Rajiv Kumar raises FASTag entry concern
This change comes after former NITI Aayog Vice-Chairperson Rajiv Kumar raised concerns online about cars with annual FASTag passes suddenly needing a balance just to enter T3.
That left many drivers stuck in traffic jams and paying extra charges when they were diverted to multilevel parking.
IHMCL told the bank to stop any other use of the smart tag outside parking fee collection and to discontinue any such restrictions.