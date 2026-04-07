Delhi airport urges passengers not to interact with community dogs

Dog bite at Delhi airport

This comes after a recent dog-bite incident involving two people at the airport.

The situation was handled safely, but airport officials want everyone to stay safe and avoid feeding or playing with the dogs, since even well-cared-for animals can react unpredictably.

The airport also acknowledged reports about a missing dog from Terminal 3 and expressed hope for its safe return, reminding everyone that in the interest of safety and humane treatment, it's best to admire these furry residents from afar.