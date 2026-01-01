Delhi and Mumbai get rain, North India wakes up to fog alerts
Delhi is set for some light rain on January 1, thanks to a western disturbance, while Mumbai just had a surprise round of winter showers.
North India isn't catching a break either—dense fog has triggered warnings across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and parts of western UP.
This dense fog has caused flight delays at Delhi airport and made visibility pretty rough for everyone out there.
Foggy days ahead: travel delays and weather alerts
With thick fog still hanging around, airlines are reminding travelers to double-check their flight status before heading out.
The IMD says these foggy mornings will likely stick around in the coming days across much of North India.
Meanwhile, places like Jharkhand are on yellow alert for fog, Bihar is dealing with chilly days, and the western Himalayas could see light rain or even snow soon.