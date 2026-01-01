IMD issues orange alert for dense fog in North India
The IMD has put out an orange alert for dense fog across Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, East UP, Odisha, Punjab, and West Rajasthan—plus warnings for several other northern and eastern states on January 1.
Expect low visibility and tricky travel conditions.
Why bother?
If you're flying or commuting in North India, brace yourself: flights at Delhi-NCR airports faced delays as dense fog caused very low visibility.
On top of that, Delhi's air quality hit a "very poor" level (388 AQI), making it tougher to breathe easy—especially if you have respiratory issues.
What else?
Delhi's mornings will stay foggy with light rain possible till January 3.
And if you're heading to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, watch out for thunderstorms and gusty winds on January 1.
Stay updated and travel safe!