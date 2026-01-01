Next Article
PM Modi wishes India a happy and healthy 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off 2026 with New Year wishes on social media, hoping everyone enjoys good health, prosperity, and success this year.
He also highlighted the need for peace and happiness as the country steps into a fresh start.
How India rang in the New Year
In different parts of India, celebrations took unique forms—Belagavi locals burned effigies to say goodbye to last year, while Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde joined a midnight blood donation drive.
Mumbai even got some light rain, giving the city fresher air to start 2026.