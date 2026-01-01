Missing for 28 years, man found thanks to voter list update
Sharif Ahmad, missing since 1997 after his second marriage, moved to West Bengal and was unexpectedly discovered by his family when he showed up in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh on December 29, 2025, to collect documents for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
This surprised everyone—especially his family, who had long believed he was gone for good.
Family reunion and why this matters
Ahmad's return led to an emotional reunion with his four daughters and relatives who had lost hope of seeing him again.
During his absence, both his father and brother passed away.
The massive SIR exercise not only removed over 5.8 million outdated names from voter lists, but Ahmad's need to participate in the SIR helped reconnect a family after nearly three decades apart—a reminder that even routine government work can lead to unexpected stories.