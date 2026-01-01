Fuel prices stay the same to kick off 2026

Prices differ by city—and here's why

Fuel costs aren't one-size-fits-all across India: Hyderabad tops the charts among big cities, with petrol at ₹107.46/liter and diesel at ₹95.70/liter.

Meanwhile, Kolkata and Chennai see slightly lower rates.

These differences mostly come down to global oil prices, currency rates, taxes, refining costs, and local demand-supply dynamics—so what you pay really depends on where you live (and a bit of global luck).