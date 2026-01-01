Indian Railways's big moves in 2025
Indian Railways had a standout year, stretching its network to Kashmir and Mizoram, adding over 900km of new tracks, and boosting freight operations—all part of a major modernization push.
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared these highlights recently.
New routes, record bridges, and better connections
2025 saw some pretty cool milestones: the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla line opened with the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab River (359m up!),
Mizoram's capital Aizawl got linked by rail for the first time, and India's first vertical-lift Pamban bridge brought Rameswaram back onto the map.
Freight highs and faster trains
Railways moved 1,617 million tons of freight in FY25.
The Vande Bharat fleet grew to 164 trains with 15 new additions, plus they ran 43,000 special trains during busy seasons.
The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project also crossed halfway done, hitting nearly 56% completion by November.