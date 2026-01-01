Indian Railways's big moves in 2025

New routes, record bridges, and better connections

2025 saw some pretty cool milestones: the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla line opened with the world's highest rail bridge over the Chenab River (359m up!),

Mizoram's capital Aizawl got linked by rail for the first time, and India's first vertical-lift Pamban bridge brought Rameswaram back onto the map.