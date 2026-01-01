Raipur mall bounces back with Christmas cheer after vandalism
After its Christmas decorations were vandalized about a week before New Year's Eve, Magneto Mall in Raipur wasted no time bringing the festive spirit back.
The mall quickly restored its setup, unveiling a massive 35-foot "Grand Bell" and welcoming everyone for New Year's Eve—turning the whole episode into a story of resilience.
Community rallies and viral support
Support poured in from the community, especially after an Instagram reel showing the before-and-after went viral with over 1.8 lakh likes.
Many visitors, like Ma Shiao Lin, shared how much they appreciated the revived decorations, saying it brought festive vibes to those who might not have them at home.
Meanwhile, six people were arrested but released on bail; the mall let their message do the talking: "We were vandalized. But we are up and ready. Again to cheer up the city."