Supreme Court gears up for major January 2026 hearings
Big month ahead: The Supreme Court is set to hear 10 important cases in January, with decisions that could shape India's laws and daily life.
On the table are challenges to anti-conversion laws in several states, a challenge to the reintroduced sedition law, and a pause on evicting over 50,000 people from railway land.
The justices will also look into Bihar's updated voter lists and even a case involving unaccounted cash found at a judge's home.
Why it matters
These hearings aren't just legal debates—they could affect free speech, voting rights, housing for thousands, and how online gaming is regulated.
With Chief Justice Surya Kant leading the bench, all eyes are on how these rulings might change civil liberties and governance in India going forward.
If you care about your rights or how rules get made (both online and off), this is worth keeping an eye on.