Delhi and Mumbai now face persistent unhealthy air pollution
Delhi and Mumbai are both dealing with some seriously unhealthy air. What used to be a seasonal issue is now a constant problem.
In Delhi, pollution comes from cars, construction dust, and burning waste, as well as industry, crop-residue fires in neighboring states, and firecrackers.
Over in Mumbai, it's construction work and changing coastal weather, making things worse.
PM2.5 in Delhi, PM10 in Mumbai
Delhi's winter weather traps tiny particles (like PM2.5) close to the ground, while Mumbai's post-monsoon climate means more PM10 from widespread infrastructure and real-estate construction.
Even though the sources are different, people in both cities face similar health risks (think breathing problems and heart issues) from being exposed for too long.
It's clear that tackling this needs real action from city leaders, not just talk.