Delhi and NCR see season's heaviest rain, slow moving traffic
India
Delhi and NCR saw their biggest downpour of the season on Thursday morning, leading to waterlogged streets and slow-moving traffic.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) says more rain is likely through the day, so if you're heading out, expect delays and puddles everywhere.
Mayur Vihar 102.5mm highest in Delhi
Mayur Vihar got drenched with 102.5mm of rain, the highest in Delhi, while spots like Pusa and Lodhi Road weren't far behind.
But not everyone got soaked equally: some places like Najafgarh saw just 42.5mm, and Jafarpur barely got any at all.
The IMD has indicated more spells of rain expected through the day.