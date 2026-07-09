Delhi and NCR see season's heaviest rain, slow moving traffic

Mayur Vihar 102.5mm highest in Delhi

Mayur Vihar got drenched with 102.5mm of rain, the highest in Delhi, while spots like Pusa and Lodhi Road weren't far behind.

But not everyone got soaked equally: some places like Najafgarh saw just 42.5mm, and Jafarpur barely got any at all.

The IMD has indicated more spells of rain expected through the day.