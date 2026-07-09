Delhi and nearby areas hit by 1st major monsoon downpour
India
Delhi and nearby areas woke up to their first major downpour of the season on Thursday, after the monsoon finally showed up late on July 2.
The heavy rain led to waterlogged streets in parts of northeast Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Noida, causing commuter headaches and some damage around town.
Mayur Vihar records over 10cm rain
Mayur Vihar got drenched with over 10cm of rain in just one day. The downpour exposed how unprepared city drainage is for sudden showers.
According to weather experts, it wasn't just the usual monsoon: an extra western disturbance brought more moisture and made things worse.
IMD says more rain could be on the way, so it's smart to avoid flooded spots and keep an eye out for updates.