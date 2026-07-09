Delhi and nearby areas hit by 1st major monsoon downpour

Mayur Vihar records over 10cm rain

Mayur Vihar got drenched with over 10cm of rain in just one day. The downpour exposed how unprepared city drainage is for sudden showers.

According to weather experts, it wasn't just the usual monsoon: an extra western disturbance brought more moisture and made things worse.

IMD says more rain could be on the way, so it's smart to avoid flooded spots and keep an eye out for updates.