Delhi and World Bank launch ₹8,300 cr clean air program
Delhi is teaming up with the World Bank for a massive ₹8,300 crore "Clean Air, Healthy Delhi" program to tackle the city's pollution problem.
Running from September 2026 to August 2033, this science-driven project brings together multiple agencies to help make Delhi's air safer to breathe.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called it a big step toward a healthier future for everyone in the capital.
World Bank funds 65% of program
The plan gets most of its funding, a 65% loan, from the World Bank, with Delhi covering the rest.
The focus is on real solutions: more air quality monitors across the city, better public transport options, boosting electric vehicles, controlling road dust, and smarter waste management.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared that over one-fifth of the 2026-27 green budget is set aside for clean air projects, a greener city, and Yamuna rejuvenation, so this isn't just talk; there's real money behind it.