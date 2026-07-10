Delhi and World Bank launch ₹8,300 cr clean air program

World Bank funds 65% of program

The plan gets most of its funding, a 65% loan, from the World Bank, with Delhi covering the rest.

The focus is on real solutions: more air quality monitors across the city, better public transport options, boosting electric vehicles, controlling road dust, and smarter waste management.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa shared that over one-fifth of the 2026-27 green budget is set aside for clean air projects, a greener city, and Yamuna rejuvenation, so this isn't just talk; there's real money behind it.