Delhi announces ASHA stipend increase to ₹6,000 for 6,690 workers
Big news for Delhi's healthcare heroes: ASHA workers will now get ₹6,000 a month instead of ₹3,000.
This upgrade was announced by the city's top leaders at the ASHA Sammelan 2026 and is set to help 6,690 ASHA workers who are out there making a difference in their communities.
Mission Anmol screens 63 congenital conditions
Delhi has also expanded its newborn screening program to cover 63 congenital conditions under Mission Anmol.
The goal? expand coverage to 2.5 lakh newborns so issues can be caught early.
Already, over 75,000 infants have been checked and more than 700 got timely treatment thanks to this push.
GB Pant opens organ transplant center
The city just opened a new organ transplant coordination center at GB Pant Hospital and launched an online portal to make life easier for private nursing homes.
Leaders are also encouraging more awareness about organ donation: Chief Minister Gupta even said she had registered for body donation through the SOTTO portal!